D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of Estrella Immunopharma (ESLA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of Estrella Immunopharma (NasdaqCM:ESLA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estrella Immunopharma. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESLA is 0.00%, an increase of 15.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.11% to 406K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 93K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLA by 40.12% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 65K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 89.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLA by 38.54% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLA by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Atw Spac Management holds 40K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.