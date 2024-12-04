D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of Coya Therapeutics (COYA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of Coya Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:COYA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.65% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coya Therapeutics is $15.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 163.65% from its latest reported closing price of $6.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coya Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coya Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COYA is 0.07%, an increase of 17.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 3,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DME Capital Management holds 1,274K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 649K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 557K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 256K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CM Management holds 144K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 30.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COYA by 30.30% over the last quarter.

