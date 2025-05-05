D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of Co-Diagnostics (MUN:C97) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of Co-Diagnostics (MUN:C97) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10,100.00% Upside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Co-Diagnostics is 13,26 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5,05 € to a high of 26,25 €. The average price target represents an increase of 10,100.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0,13 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Co-Diagnostics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C97 is 0.01%, an increase of 31.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.50% to 6,083K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,276K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C97 by 41.02% over the last quarter.

Private Advisory Group holds 1,182K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 556K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C97 by 42.20% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 445K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 346K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C97 by 38.25% over the last quarter.

