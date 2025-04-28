D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of Co-Diagnostics (CODX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of Co-Diagnostics (NasdaqCM:CODX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 191.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Co-Diagnostics is $1.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 191.51% from its latest reported closing price of $0.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Co-Diagnostics is 2MM, a decrease of 60.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Co-Diagnostics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODX is 0.01%, an increase of 29.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.12% to 6,072K shares. The put/call ratio of CODX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,276K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODX by 41.02% over the last quarter.

Private Advisory Group holds 1,182K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 556K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODX by 42.20% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 445K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 346K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODX by 38.25% over the last quarter.

Co-Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

