D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage of Aduro Clean Technologies (ADUR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage of Aduro Clean Technologies (NasdaqCM:ADUR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aduro Clean Technologies. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 800.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

One Wealth Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

TD Waterhouse Canada holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

