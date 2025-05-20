D. Boral Capital Downgrades Imunon (LSE:0HUZ)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, D. Boral Capital downgraded their outlook for Imunon (LSE:0HUZ) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4,156.27% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Imunon is 13.84 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5.19 GBX to a high of 31.29 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4,156.27% from its latest reported closing price of 0.33 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Imunon is 1MM, an increase of 308.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imunon. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HUZ is 0.00%, an increase of 29.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.96% to 343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 143K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUZ by 38.99% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 78K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HUZ by 15.90% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 22K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUZ by 30.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.