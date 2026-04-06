D Benefits From Investment in Infrastructure & Clean Energy Focus

Dominion Energy D benefits from strategic infrastructure investment, portfolio realignment, regulated assets and data center demand growth, which boosts the company’s financial performance. Its offshore wind expansion and Small Modular Reactor (“SMR”) initiatives will enhance clean energy capacity and support the company’s long-term growth.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks from project delays, approvals and unplanned outages in its nuclear unit, which may impact operations and overall profitability.

D’s Tailwinds

Dominion Energy benefits from its portfolio realignment and focus on regulated assets, which strengthen its long-term performance. D and its subsidiaries sell significant energy under long-term purchase agreements, which provide strong earnings visibility and predictable revenue streams, supporting financial stability.



The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Amazon to explore innovative development structures, aiming to advance potential SMR nuclear projects in Virginia. These initiatives create growth opportunities for the company, accelerate clean energy transition efforts and support the development of reliable power generation for future demand.



Dominion Energy gains from its strategic capital investment in infrastructure development. This helps the company to maintain its service reliability, expand capacity, enhance operational efficiency, support clean energy integration and long-term growth. The company aims to invest $10.9 billion in 2026 and $64.7 billion during 2026-2030.



The company benefits from an expanding customer base in Virginia and South Carolina, along with a rise in commercial load growth from data centers, which boosts the company’s revenue growth. The company has about 48 gigawatts of data center contracted capacity in Virginia, adding 1.4 GW in the last three months of 2025, which provides strong earnings visibility.



Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project is nearly 70% complete and is targeted to be completed by early 2027, adding 3GW of capacity to support U.S. AI, cyber, shipbuilding and defense requirements. These will contribute to the company’s clean energy goals and improve its regulatory positioning.

D’s Headwinds

Dominion Energy has multiple expansion projects, including pipelines, electric transmission lines, conversion and other infrastructure projects, at various stages of development. Any failure to secure approvals, timely completion or discontinuation of any project may materially impact the company’s overall profitability.



The company’s nuclear facilities are exposed to risks from unexpected outages. This can affect the company’s production volume, disrupt operations and negatively impact financial performance.

Price Performance of D

In the past three months, Dominion Energy shares have rallied 10.0% compared with the industry’s 13.1% growth.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the same industry are Ameren Corporation AEE, CenterPoint Energy CNP and FirstEnergy FE. All stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AEE, CNP and FE have dividend yields of 2.69%, 2.10% and 3.47%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ameren, CenterPoint Energy and FirstEnergy’s 2026 EPS are pegged at $5.31, $1.91 and $2.72, suggesting year-over-year rallies of 5.57%,8.52% and 6.67%, respectively.

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Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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