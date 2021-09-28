D/B/A Centerspace (CSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

D/B/A Centerspace (CSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $97.62, the dividend yield is 2.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSR was $97.62, representing a -9.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.19 and a 52.22% increase over the 52 week low of $64.13.

CSR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lennar Corporation (LEN) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). CSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.17%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the csr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

