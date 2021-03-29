D/B/A Centerspace (CSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

D/B/A Centerspace (CSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSR was $69.68, representing a -9.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.30 and a 59.89% increase over the 52 week low of $43.58.

CSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports CSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.35%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

