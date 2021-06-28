D/B/A Centerspace (CSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

D/B/A Centerspace (CSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CSR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.71, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSR was $79.71, representing a -0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.77 and a 29.63% increase over the 52 week low of $61.49.

CSR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.03. Zacks Investment Research reports CSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.79%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSR as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (CSR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 17.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CSR at 2.61%.

