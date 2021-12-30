D/B/A Centerspace (CSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

D/B/A Centerspace (CSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $110.49, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSR was $110.49, representing a -1.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.73 and a 65.14% increase over the 52 week low of $66.91.

CSR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.28. Zacks Investment Research reports CSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.76%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,

