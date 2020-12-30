D/B/A Centerspace (CSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

D/B/A Centerspace (CSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.8, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSR was $70.8, representing a -16.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.24 and a 62.46% increase over the 52 week low of $43.58.

CSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.2. Zacks Investment Research reports CSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.87%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

