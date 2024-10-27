News & Insights

CZR Resources Ltd Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

October 27, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

CZR Resources Ltd (AU:CZR) has released an update.

CZR Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in West Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit proxy votes online, with details available on the company’s website. The meeting notice emphasizes the importance of reading the documents in full and staying updated via the company’s online platforms.

