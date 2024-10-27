CZR Resources Ltd Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

CZR Resources Ltd (AU:CZR) has released an update.

CZR Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in West Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit proxy votes online, with details available on the company’s website. The meeting notice emphasizes the importance of reading the documents in full and staying updated via the company’s online platforms.

For further insights into AU:CZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.