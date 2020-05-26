CZR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp (Symbol: CZR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.48, changing hands as high as $11.67 per share. Caesars Entertainment Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CZR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CZR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.22 per share, with $14.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.43.

