CZR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.12, changing hands as high as $39.60 per share. Caesars Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CZR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CZR's low point in its 52 week range is $31.74 per share, with $50.5056 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.10. The CZR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

