Czechs withdraw Turow mine complaint after Polish payment, says Polish PM

Contributors
Alicja Ptak Reuters
Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Poland has paid the agreed compensation in a dispute over Turow mine that lies close to the border with the Czech Republic and Prague has withdrawn its complaint at the Court of Justice of the European Union, the Polish prime minister said on Friday.

WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Poland has paid the agreed compensation in a dispute over Turow mine that lies close to the border with the Czech Republic and Prague has withdrawn its complaint at the Court of Justice of the European Union, the Polish prime minister said on Friday.

The leaders of the Czech Republic and Poland agreed a deal on Thursday to end a long-running dispute over expansion at the Turow open-pit lignite mine on the Polish side of the border, a row that reached the European Union's top court.

"The Czech Republic has withdrawn its complaint to European institutions and that is the end of this issue," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference, after Poland paid.

Under the deal, the Czech Republic said it would withdraw the legal complaint in exchange for compensation of 45 million euros ($51 million) for infrastructure upgrades and other environmental safeguards and pledges.

(Reporting by Alicja Ptak and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: anna.wlodarczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters