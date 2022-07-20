Czechs want F-35 fighter jets, CV-90 fighting vehicles, media says

PRAGUE, July 20 (Reuters) - The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to open talks with the United States on future supplies of the F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N to replace leased Gripen fighters, news agency CTK reported.

The NATO member country will also lead direct talks to buy CV-90 fighting vehicles from BAE Systems after cancelling a tender for the supplies, it said.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

