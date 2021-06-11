Czechs to trigger talks on Polish coal mine row with draft plan

PRAGUE, June 11 (Reuters) - Prague will send Warsaw a draft proposal next week to kickstart talks on ending a row over an open-pit coal mine near its border with Poland, a Czech deputy environment minister said.

Czechs living close to the Polish border and environmental groups say drinking water supplies have been affected by the Turow mine and that they have suffered from noise and dust.

In February, the Czech government filed a lawsuit against fellow EU member Poland at the bloc's Court of Justice, saying the mine was damaging communities and their water supplies.

The court in May ordered Poland to halt mining at Turow until a final judgement. Warsaw rejected this order but said it would start talks with the Czechs that could lead to the lawsuit's withdrawal.

Czech Deputy Environment Minister Vladislav Smrz said talks could begin next week when the draft proposal is sent, although it was tough to estimate how soon an agreement could be reached but that it was likely a matter of weeks, not months.

"Our intention is to send them the first draft proposal and then the negotiations may start," he told Reuters on Friday, adding that the intention was to safeguard the environment and water supplies, not stop mining.

Poland, more reliant on coal than other EU states, has said a stoppage would be an "energy disaster".

The Czech government wants Poland to commit to specific measures and to cover the costs of dealing with the negative impacts of the mine. It will seek 40 million to 50 million euros ($60.5 million) to replace water supply pipes in some districts.

Smrz said how soon the Czech Republic could withdraw its lawsuit was subject to negotiations.

The country has accused Poland of failing to comply with EU legislation when granting an extension to the mine. The European Commission said this week it would join the case, strengthening the Czechs' hand.

Smrz said the government had filed a request on Monday for the Court of Justice to impose a 5 million euro a day penalty on Poland for its refusal to suspend mining despite the order.

($1 = 0.8266 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.