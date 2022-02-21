Czechs to ramp up auctions in March, offering up to CZK 28 bln in bonds

PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 28 billion crowns ($1.31 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in six primary auctions in March, slightly accelerating its monthly borrowing plans, the ministry said on Monday.

The ministry confirmed the maximum expected nominal value of bonds sold in auctions in the first quarter was still planned at 100 billion crowns.

It sold nearly 24 billion crowns in bond auctions in January, according to central bank data, and plans to sell up to 22.5 billion crowns this month.

The new centre-right government took power in December and began a budget re-write to cut almost 100 billion crowns off the 2022 state budget deficit target. Parliament's lower house gave initial approval to a deficit target of 280 billion crowns in a vote last week.

The ministry is due to update its 2022 borrowing strategy at the end of February to take into account the lower deficit target.

The ministry also said it would offer up to 20 billion crowns worth of short-term Treasury bills through two auctions scheduled for March. It confirmed the expected nominal value of T-bills sold in the first quarter was 50 billion crowns excluding roll-over.

NOTE: For detail table see: http://www.mfcr.cz/en/themes/state-debt/issues/issuance-calendars-of-t-bonds

($1 = 21.4460 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 617; Reuters Messaging: mirka.krufova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CZECH BONDS/ (TABLE)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.