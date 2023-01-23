Czechs to offer up to CZK 33 bln in bonds in February, euro T-bills

PRAGUE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 33 billion crowns ($1.50 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in six auctions in February and will also sell euro-denominated short-term Treasury bills for a second time, it said on Monday.

The ministry said the planned nominal value of bonds sold in auctions in the first quarter was seen at up to 125 billion crowns.

The ministry added it would also offer up to 30 billion crowns worth of short-term Treasury bills, along with up to 500 million euros of euro-denominated bills.

The ministry held its first-ever sale of T-bills in a foreign currency and issued under domestic law in January, selling 1 billion euros, or twice its offer after hefty demand.

($1 = 21.9480 Czech crowns)

