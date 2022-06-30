Czechs to offer up to CZK 20 bln in bonds in July

PRAGUE, June 30 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 20 billion crowns ($839.88 million) worth of domestic government bonds in five auctions in July, it said on Thursday.

The ministry said the maximum expected nominal value of bonds sold in auctions in the third quarter was planned at 100 billion crowns.

The ministry added it would also offer up to 20 billion crowns worth of short-term Treasury bills through four auctions scheduled for July. ** For a detailed table: http://www.mfcr.cz/en/themes/state-debt/issues/issuance-calendars-of-t-bonds

($1 = 23.8130 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 617)) Keywords: CZECH BONDS/ (TABLE)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.