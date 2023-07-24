Czechs to offer new bonds in August issuance plans

PRAGUE, July 24 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 28 billion crowns ($1.29 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in six auctions in August, raising its borrowing pace from July, it said on Monday.

The Czech government is looking to keep this year's budget deficit around a plan of 295 billion crowns with the help of second-half tax income after the gap neared the full-year target already in the first half of the year.

The ministry said the maximum expected nominal value of bonds sold in auctions in the third quarter was planned at 125 billion crowns.

The ministry will offer a new fixed-rate bond due in 2032 in two auctions in August, alongside a variable-rate bond maturing in 2043, it said. ** For a detailed table: http://www.mfcr.cz/en/themes/state-debt/issues/issuance-calendars-of-t-bonds

