Czechs to offer new 2028, 2030 bonds in August

PRAGUE, July 25 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 35 billion crowns ($1.46 billion) worth of domestic government bonds, including new fixed-rate bonds maturing in 2028 and 2030, in eight auctions in August, it said on Monday.

The ministry will auction the new paper in six auctions in the month.

It said the maximum expected nominal value of bonds sold in auctions in the third quarter was planned at 100 billion crowns.

The ministry added it would also offer up to 15 billion crowns worth of short-term Treasury bills through three auctions scheduled for August. ** For a detailed table: http://www.mfcr.cz/en/themes/state-debt/issues/issuance-calendars-of-t-bonds

($1 = 23.9790 Czech crowns)

