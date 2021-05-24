Czechs to keep bond issuance at lower pace in June

PRAGUE, May 24 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 26 billion crowns ($1.25 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in six primary auctions in June, the ministry said on Monday, keeping a lower pace like in May on its way to record borrowing in 2021

The ministry confirmed the maximum expected nominal value of bonds sold in auctions in the second quarter is planned at 150 billion crowns.

The country faces a record budget deficit for a second straight year in 2021 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

But debt managers have eased monthly bond issuance starting in May and have also avoided secondary market operations like tap sales for the past month, according to data on the ministry's website.

The ministry added it would not offer any short-term Treasury bills in June.

NOTE: For detail table see: http://www.mfcr.cz/en/themes/state-debt/issues/issuance-calendars-of-t-bonds

