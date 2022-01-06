Czechs to auction up to CZK 20 bln in bonds in January

PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 20 billion crowns ($921.02 million) worth of domestic government bonds in six primary auctions in January, the ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry also said the maximum expected nominal value of bonds sold in auctions in the first quarter was planned at 100 billion crowns.

The ministry added it would also offer up to 30 billion crowns worth of short-term Treasury bills through three auctions scheduled for January. It said the expected nominal value of T-bills sold in the first quarter was 50 billion crowns excluding roll-over.

NOTE: For detail table see: http://www.mfcr.cz/en/themes/state-debt/issues/issuance-calendars-of-t-bonds ($1 = 21.7150 Czech crowns)

