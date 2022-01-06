Czechs to auction up to CZK 20 bln in bonds in January

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 20 billion crowns ($921.02 million) worth of domestic government bonds in six primary auctions in January, the ministry said on Thursday.

PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 20 billion crowns ($921.02 million) worth of domestic government bonds in six primary auctions in January, the ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry also said the maximum expected nominal value of bonds sold in auctions in the first quarter was planned at 100 billion crowns.

The ministry added it would also offer up to 30 billion crowns worth of short-term Treasury bills through three auctions scheduled for January. It said the expected nominal value of T-bills sold in the first quarter was 50 billion crowns excluding roll-over.

NOTE: For detail table see: http://www.mfcr.cz/en/themes/state-debt/issues/issuance-calendars-of-t-bonds ($1 = 21.7150 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 617; Reuters Messaging: mirka.krufova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CZECH BONDS/ (TABLE)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More