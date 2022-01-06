Czechs set 2022 funding strategy, total financing needs depend on budget rework

PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry expects gross issuance of crown-denominated government bonds on domestic markets of at least 350 billion to 400 billion crowns ($18.41 billion) in 2022, but said on Thursday its total financing needs would depend on a rework of the 2022 budget draft.

In its 2022 financing strategy published on Thursday, the ministry said it would update its plan after completing a rework of the 2022 budget plan, aiming to cut spending after the budget showed a record deficit in 2021.

($1 = 21.7250 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)

