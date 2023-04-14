Czechs see much smaller windfall tax revenue but deficit not affected

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry expects to raise less than half of the 100 billion crowns ($4.72 billion) in windfall taxes budgeted for this year, but the drop caused by lower energy prices will not deepen the planned budget deficit, the ministry said on Friday.

The European Union agreed last year to impose windfall taxes on some energy firms and claw back revenue from electricity generators with low running costs to raise cash for governments to spend on cushioning consumers and industry from soaring energy bills.

The Czech Finance ministry had expected to raise 85 billion crowns from a windfall tax on energy firms and banks this year, as well as 15 billion crowns from a levy on electricity producers' revenue.

In view of falling energy prices, both predictions have been lowered.

A ministry presentation on Friday showed it now expects to raise 28 billion crowns from windfall taxes on energy firms and banks, and 12.3 billion crowns from electricity companies - 40.3 billion in total.

The ministry said the lower revenue would not, however, deepen the overall central state budget deficit planned at 295 billion crowns, because lower energy prices causing the lower income also meant that the government would spend less on subsidising power and gas prices for households and companies.

"It remains crucial that extraordinary revenues cover extraordinary expenditures, that their ratio remains budget-neutral, which the updated ministry estimates confirm," the ministry said in an emailed response to Reuters' questions.

"From the point of view of the budget, the updated estimates do not mean any deepening of the planned deficit of 295 billion crowns."

Some analysts think the deficit target will be hard to hit after a 166.2 billion-crown gap in the first quarter.

The ministry expects a full-year public sector deficit of 3.5% of gross domestic product.

The centre-right government has pledged to find 70 billion in savings and tax increases to narrow the budget gap next year.

($1 = 21.1680 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Christina Fincher and Alex Richardson)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.