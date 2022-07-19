Czechs secure LNG and transit routes through Dutch terminal-Industry minister

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has secured 3 billion cubic meters of annual gas capacity through an LNG terminal in the Netherlands, as well as transit routes, the Czech Industry ministry Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday.

The gas was secured through the majority state-owned utility CEZ CEZP.PR.

The Czech Republic continues to fill gas storage sites primarily through Norwegian and LNG sources, Sikela said, adding that the Czech Republic would be prepared to offer Gazprom GAZP.MM alterative routes if Nord Stream 1 were not operational.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jon Boyle)

