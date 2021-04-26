Czechs plan lower bond issuance in May than in April

PRAGUE, April 26 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 26 billion crowns ($1.22 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in six primary auctions in May as it plans lower issuance than in April, the ministry said on Monday.

The ministry also confirmed the maximum expected nominal value of bonds sold in auctions in the second quarter was planned at 150 billion crowns.

The ministry added it would also offer up to 5 billion crowns worth of short-term Treasury bills in May.

NOTE: For detail table see: http://www.mfcr.cz/en/themes/state-debt/issues/issuance-calendars-of-t-bonds

