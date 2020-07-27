Czechs offer new 9-year bond in light August issuance plan

PRAGUE, July 27 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 5 billion crowns ($223.87 million) worth of domestic government bonds in two primary sales in August, easing borrowing after heavy issuance seen in previous months, the ministry said on Monday.

The ministry planned to offer a new 9-year bond along with a 20-year bond at an auction on Aug. 26, it said. It also confirmed the maximum expected nominal value of bonds sold in auctions in the third quarter is planned at 30 billion crowns.

The ministry added it would hold two auctions of short-term Treasury bills in August and confirmed the expected nominal value of T-bills sold in the third quarter was 50 billion crowns excluding roll-over.

NOTE: For detailed table see: http://www.mfcr.cz/en/themes/state-debt/issues/issuance-calendars-of-t-bonds ($1 = 22.3340 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+420 234 721 617)(Reuters Messaging: mirka.krufova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CZECH BONDS/ (TABLE)

