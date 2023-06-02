Czechs cut gas usage to record low, down 29% from before Ukraine war

PRAGUE, June 2 (Reuters) - Czech natural gas consumption dropped to a record low for this century during the first quarter as household and industrial usage was reined in by high prices and uncertainty of supply, the country's energy regulator said on Friday.

Regulator ERU said that consumption dropped by 14.4% year on year to 2.52 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the lowest level since it began recording the data in 2001.

Consumption was down 28.5% compared with the first quarter of 2021, the last comparable period before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 halted most Russian gas flows to Europe later in the year.

The Czech Republic had previously used Russian gas almost exclusively, delivered mainly by the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. It has since replaced nearly 100% of its needs by piped and LNG gas from Norway, the United States and elsewhere.

The ERU said that only a small portion of the first-quarter consumption reduction was attributable to warmer weather. Adjusting for that factor, consumption was down 12.1% year-on-year, it said.

Households, meanwhile, reduced consumption by 15.9%.

Gas prices soared last year for consumers without long-term fixed contracts, leading the government to cap bills at 3,025 crowns ($142.41) per megawatt hour, including tax.

($1 = 21.2420 Czech crowns)

