Czechoslovak Sweetens Offer For The Kinetic Group At $2.15 Bln; Affirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Monday said Czechoslovak Group a.s. has increased the purchase price for Vista's Sporting Products business The Kinetic Group to $2.15 billion.

As per the amended agreement, Vista Outdoor shareholders will be paid $24 per share in cash plus one share of Revelyst for each Vista Outdoor share they own.

Previously the offer price was $1.91 billion and cash consideration was $12.90 per share.

Vista Outdoor urged shareholders to vote for the CSG transaction, as it delivers more value to them compared to MNC Capital's proposal.

"We are confident the transaction with CSG maximizes value for our stockholders and provides stockholders the opportunity to realize superior value in Revelyst when separated from The Kinetic Group. We urge stockholders to vote for the CSG Transaction, which delivers clear, compelling value and the ability to close in early August," said Michael Callahan, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Additionally, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2025 for Vista Outdoor, as well as The Kinetic Group and Revelyst. It expects sales in the range of $2.665 billion to $2.775 billion for Vista Outdoor, about $1.425 billion to $1.475 billion for the Kinetic Group, and Revelyst sales are expected to be nearly $1.240 billion to $1.300 billion.

Vista Outdoor expects that Revelyst will pursue a 12-month $50 million share repurchase program following the closing of the CSG transaction.

