Czechoslovak Group acquires 70% share in ammunition maker Fiocchi

November 24, 2022 — 09:17 am EST

Corrects company initials to CSG, from CZG

PRAGUE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Privately-held Czech defence and civil manufacturing company Czechoslovak Group (CSG) has acquired a 70% stake in Italy's Fiocchi Munizioni, a leading manufacturer of small calibre ammunition, from Charme Capital Partners, CSG said on Thursday.

CSG said the Fiocchi family and Charme would keep the remaining stake in the 146-year-old firm. Fiocchi Munizioni expects revenue of 380 million euros ($396 million) in 2022.

($1 = 0.9595 euros)

