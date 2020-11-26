Markets

Czech watchdog approves sale of CEZ power plant to Vrsanska

Robert Muller Reuters
PRAGUE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Czech competition watchdog UOHS approved the sale of CEZ's CEZP.PR Pocerady coal-fired power plant to Sev.en Energy Group subsidiary Vrsanska Uhelna, the Czech Office for Protection of Competition said on Thursday.

The state-controlled CEZ agreed in October to the transfer of Pocerady to Vrsanska at the end of 2020.

    Most Popular