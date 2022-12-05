Commodities

Czech vets cull 15,000 ducks over bird flu outbreak

December 05, 2022 — 05:33 am EST

Written by Robert Muller for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic started culling over 15,000 ducks from a farm in the country's south due to an outbreak of bird flu, CTK news agency reported on Monday.

The farm in the town of Frahelz, 130 km (80 miles) from Prague, had 22,000 ducks originally, of which 7,000 died last week due to the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus, CTK said.

Hungary last week reported an outbreak of the same virus, and a farm was forced to kill 3,000 geese.

