Czech utility CEZ shares at six-year high after dividend proposal

Shares in CEZ jumped to a six-year high on Friday, climbing by 2.5% after the Czech utility proposed a bumper dividend following the sale of its Romanian assets.

The CEZ board proposed a payout of 52 crowns per share to be voted on at a June 28 shareholders meeting, it said on Thursday. Boosted by sale proceeds, the total 28 billion crown ($1.34 billion) payout equates to 122% of CEZ's adjusted net income.

Shares rose to as high as 636 crowns by mid-morning on Friday.

The proposed payout level is the highest since CEZ, 70% owned by the state, paid 53 crowns a share from record 2009 profits. Its dividend from 2019 earnings was 34 crowns a share.

Analysts and investors had expected a hefty payout after CEZ's exit from Romania. Shares are up 23% since the start of 2021.

Plans to sell assets in Bulgaria and Poland - as CEZ focuses on its home market and renewable and energy service markets in markets like Germany - could help the stock, as CEZ plans to use proceeds for dividends, lowering debt and investments.

"To a lower extent, a higher dividend beyond the standard dividend policy could be also paid next year given the ongoing divestments of Bulgarian and Polish assets," J&T Banka said.

($1 = 20.8450 Czech crowns)

