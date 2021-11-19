Czech utility CEZ buys RWE's Belectric - German cartel office

DUESSELDORF, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR has registered the acquisition of photovoltaic plant builder Belectric, a subsidiary of Germany's RWE RWEG.DE, the German cartel office said on its website on Friday.

RWE had no immediate comment.

RWE a week ago said that it had reached a deal to sell parts of Belectric but did not name the buyer.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

