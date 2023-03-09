Czech trade balance starts 2023 in surplus

PRAGUE, March 9 (Reuters) - Czech foreign trade posted a 9.5 billion crown ($425 million) surplus in January, 2.1 billion crowns higher than a year ago but below a Reuters poll forecast of 15.3 billion crowns, statistics office data showed on Thursday.

The country's trade deficit ballooned in 2022 amid more expensive commodity imports. The trade balance, though, has traditionally posted surpluses in January, going back to 2010, the statistics office said.

"This time, exports of motor vehicles in particular were successful, increasing by almost a quarter year-on-year in the reporting month, and thus slightly exceeding CZK 100 billion,” Stanislav Konvicka, head of the statistic office's trade balance unit, said.

Analysts expect the Czech trade balance to improve in 2023 after hitting a deficit of 189 billion crowns in 2022. Komercni Banka has forecast the deficit to be cut roughly in half this year.

($1 = 22.3590 Czech crowns)

