Czech telecoms regulator chief Novak resigns due 5G auction disagreements- CTK agency

Czech telecommunications regulator (CTU) chief Jaromir Novak resigned on Monday due to disagreements with the Industry and Trade Ministry which had requested changes to conditions of a planned auction of frequencies for 5G telecoms networks, news agency CTK said on Monday.
