Czech state-owned CEPS nears deal for Net4Gas -sources

By Jan Lopatka and Andres Gonzalez

LONDON/PRAGUE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Czech government-controlled electricity transmission grid operator CEPS is close to agreeing the acquisition of Czech natural gas transmission system operator Net4Gas (N4G) from Omers and Allianz Infrastructure, according to two sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

Under the deal CEPS would pay a small amount for the shares of the company but assume its debt of around 1.4 billion euros, said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is private.

A deal could be announced as soon as next week, the person said.

Representatives for N4G, CEPS, Allianz, Omers and the Czech government all declined to comment.

Czech media e15.cz was first to report the news.

N4G operates nearly 4,000 km of pipelines shipping gas to and from Germany and Slovakia and for domestic consumption. It was heavily dependent on Russian gas, with 75% of revenues from contracts with Gazprom, according to company filings.

However in January Russia's Gazprom stopped paying the Czech firm, a Czech government minister said. Gazprom did not comment at the time.

Russia cut off most of its gas deliveries to Europe in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine and as Western governments ratcheted up sanctions against Moscow.

Before a halt to the Nord Stream pipeline, N4G transported Russian gas from that route to the Czech Republic and onwards through Slovakia to Austria.

Gas flows passing through to other countries dropped by nearly 98% year-on-year in the 2023 second quarter as flows across Europe were rerouted, making the Czech Republic a destination rather than transit country, according to data from the Czech energy system regulator ERU.

Gas inflows have been nearly exclusively for domestic storage and consumption.

In late August, CEPS acquired RWE's gas storage business in the Czech Republic for an equity value of 360 million euros.

