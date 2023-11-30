Czech Sev.en GI agrees to buy AES's 51% stake in Vietnamese power plant

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Czech privately-held Sev.en Global Investments on Thursday said it will buy a majority stake in a large coal-fired plant in Vietnam from U.S. energy firm AES Corp AES.N.

The purchase of 51% of the 1.2 gigawatt Mong Duong 2 will help AES's plan to divest its coal assets and mark Sev.en GI's first expansion into Asia, making it a major foreign investor in Vietnam.

"After establishing our presence in Europe, North America, and Australia, we are now entering the 4th continent - Asia," Sev.en GI Chief Executive Alan Svoboda said in a press release.

"As an experienced owner and operator of similar power plants we are proud to take over the operator role from AES."

The price of the deal, which will close following approval by Vietnamese authorities, was not revealed.

South Korean energy firm Posco International 047050.KS, had planned to sell its 30% stake in Mong Duong 2 in 2021 but a deal valuing the plant at more than $600 million collapsed.

Sev.en GI said it was committed to the plant's existing build, operate, transfer (BOT) contract, which would see ownership transferred to the Vietnamese state by 2040, a quarter of a century after it began operations.

Ultimately owned by Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac, Sev.en GI has shifted its focus abroad, mainly to the United States and Australia as coal asset prices drop amid a global trend to phase them out.

Tykac, valued by Forbes at $8 billion, told Reuters in May he still saw opportunities in the sector before fossil fuels are abandoned.

Posco told Reuters earlier this month it was again considering selling its stake, while a source close to the deal said Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation (CIC), which owns the remaining 19% stake in the plant, could also sell.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Kirsten Donovan)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.