News & Insights

US Markets
AES

Czech Sev.en GI agrees to buy AES's 51% stake in Vietnamese power plant

November 30, 2023 — 06:30 am EST

Written by Jan Lopatka for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Czech privately-held Sev.en Global Investments will buy a majority stake in a large coal-fired plant in Vietnam from U.S. energy firm AES Corp AES.N, Sev.En said on Thursday.

The purchase of 51% of the 1.2 gigawatt Mong Duong 2 will help AES's plan to divest its coal assets and will mark Sev.en's first expansion into Asia, making it a major foreign investor in Vietnam.

"After establishing our presence in Europe, North America, and Australia, we are now entering the 4th continent - Asia," Sev.en Chief Executive Alan Svoboda said in a press release.

"As an experienced owner and operator of similar power plants we are proud to take over the operator role from AES."

The price of the deal was not revealed.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.