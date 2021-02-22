Czech Republic to file legal action against Poland over Turow mine

Contributors
Jan Lopatka Reuters
Robert Muller Reuters
Published

The Czech Republic will sue Poland over the expansion of the Turow lignite mine on the Czech and German border, saying it was damaging communities on the Czech side, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

PRAGUE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will sue Poland over the expansion of the Turow lignite mine on the Czech and German border, saying it was damaging communities on the Czech side, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Poland said last year it allowed state-run power group PGE PGE.WA to extend operations at its open-pit mine to secure power capacity at a local plant, which was "indispensable" for the country's energy transformation.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; editing by David Evans)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More