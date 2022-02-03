Czech Republic, Poland sign deal to end Polish coal mine dispute - Czech PM

PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic and Poland signed a deal on Thursday to settle a dispute over environmental damage caused by the expansion of the Turow coal mine on the Polish side of the border, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

Under the terms of the deal, Poland will pay the Czech Republic 45 million euros ($50.8 million) in compensation for dropping water levels and will complete a protective underground barrier, Fiala said.

The Czech Republic will withdraw a legal complaint over the mine from the European Court of Justice, he added.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

