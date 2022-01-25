Czech rates heading up but not above 5%, central banker Benda says

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank may raise its main interest rate by more than 50 basis points at its next policy meeting on Feb. 3, board member Vojtech Benda said on Tuesday, adding that he did not think it would need to go above 5%.

The Czech central bank has tightened monetary policy more aggressively than its regional peers, having raised the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI to 3.75% from 0.25% since last June.

"I think that there is room (on Feb 3) for a hike bigger than 50 basis points," Benda told Reuters in an interview.

"Unless further inflationary pressures appear, which we don't know about at the moment, then I assume that rates should not surpass 5%," he said.

Benda was the most hawkish board member at the start of the current tightening cycle, but the view that rates should peak at or below 5% matched an outlook flagged by Governor Jiri Rusnok and other board members.

Benda said inflation should peak "just below" 10%, in line with the central bank's outlook which put the price growth summit at 9.6% in February.

With inflation expected thereafter to slow, Benda said the board could then start debating rate cuts in the second half of the year if the economy developed in line with forecasts.

Czech inflation has been largely imported through energy prices and supply chain disruptions, which critics say cannot be affected by domestic policies.

But the central bank has argued that a significant part of the inflationary pressures are domestic, including a very tight labour market and pent-up demand.

Companies' efforts to pass on the burden of elevated costs may be an important factor in price growth too.

Benda said that although firms have some scope to pass on their costs in higher prices, the central bank has been able to significantly tame demand-led inflationary pressures with its policy tightening.

He said the firming of the crown's exchange rate - by 1.5% this year - was also delivering part of the necessary policy tightening.

