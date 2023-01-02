Czech rates can remain stable, governor says -CTK news agency

Adds PMI data, background

PRAGUE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates can continue to remain stable at high levels to fight inflation although a further rise cannot be ruled out if new demand pressures appear, central bank (CNB) Governor Ales Michl was cited as saying on Monday.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) held interest rates steady on Dec. 21, as expected, amid signs of peaking inflation, keeping them on hold for a fourth meeting while not giving up the option of further tightening.

Michl underlined the central bank's outlook for inflation to decline this year.

"The first positive results of the policy of the new central bank board will appear in the spring. Inflation will start to drop because demand is significantly dampened and the economy is heading to recession," Michl told CTK news agency in an interview.

"People are starting to spend less, which is good. Therefore the CNB can continue in the policy of interest rate stability."

The Czech economy had been expected to go through a mild recession in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. The Czech manufacturing slump eased slightly in December, though activity remained deep in negative territory.

Czech price growth hit its highest rate in around three decades at 18% in the second half of 2022, but has eased somewhat as government measures to help households and firms deal with soaring electricity bills take effect.

Michl said that policy tightening was not off the table in case inflation lingers.

"If new demand pressures appear in the economy, we can raise the rates further, but their stability at a quite high level, and the firm crown, have worked well so far," he said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

