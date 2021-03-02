Czech Q4 GDP grows 0.6% q/q with help from exports

Adds analyst comment, details

PRAGUE, March 2 (Reuters) - The Czech economy grew faster in the last quarter of 2020 than a flash estimate had suggested, but it suffered a record fall in the whole year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Czech Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The export-reliant economy grew 0.6% in the final quarter from the previous quarter, beating a flash estimate of 0.3% growth. On an annual basis, gross domestic product fell by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, which was still an improvement on the flash estimate for a fall of 5.0%, and the central bank's forecast for 5.4% decline.

For the whole of 2020, the economy fell by a record 5.6%, which was at least better than the 5.8% contraction expected by the central bank.

"The last quarter brings a really favorable surprise, given the restrictions on economy," said Radomir Jac, Generali Investments CEE chief economist.

Restrictions on retail services and movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus had been in place for much of fourth quarter.

The main contributors to the better quarter-on-quarter performance were the manufacturing, information and communication, and financial and insurance sectors, the statistics office said.

The bank will comment on the released figures at 1200 GMT.

CZECH GDP (pct) Q4-20/Q3-20 Q4-20/Q4-19 Real change 0.6 (0.3) -4.7 (-5.0) Final consumption -1.1 -4.3 Household -4.2 -8.3 Government 5.5 4.9 Gross capital formation 1.8 -18.9 Fixed -0.3 -12.3 Foreign trade Exports 6.6 4.7 of goods 6.9 8.9 of services 4.5 -16.7 Imports 6.1 0.2 of goods 4.1 3.3 of services 21.2 -16.3 The Czech statistics office (CSU) to release update of national accounts on April 1, 2021. Details on https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/home ** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E

