Czech producer prices grow by 1.9% y/y in June, slowest since March 2021

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Czech producer prices (PPI) continued with easing in June when they rose by 1.9% year-on-year, the slowest pace since March 2021, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, the producer prices dropped by 0.3%.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expected an annual growth of 1.9%, and a monthly decline by 0.4%.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)

