News & Insights

Czech producer prices grow by 1.9% y/y in June, slowest since March 2021

Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

July 19, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Robert Muller for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Czech producer prices (PPI) continued with easing in June when they rose by 1.9% year-on-year, the slowest pace since March 2021, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, the producer prices dropped by 0.3%.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expected an annual growth of 1.9%, and a monthly decline by 0.4%.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.