Czech prime minister sees some continuity at central bank board amid changes

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Monday he expected to see some continuity at the Czech National Bank with the next nominations to the board due to be filled by the end of June and markets stirred with prospects of an end to sharp interest rate hikes.

President Milos Zeman last week appointed a staunch opponent of rate hikes to become the bank's new governor from July, rattling markets that see the sharp policy tightening carried out since last year coming to an end.

Ales Michl, who has voted against the 550 basis points in interest rate hikes delivered since last June, will replace Jiri Rusnok, whose final term finishes at the end of June.

Zeman is due to make a decision on who will fill Michl's seat, and another two board members - both rate hike backers - also finish their terms in June, to be re-appointed or replaced.

After meeting Zeman on Monday, Fiala told reporters that they debated the nominations, but he declined to share any names.

"We spoke about the other changes. ... I got the impression that continuity looks set to be maintained in the central bank's decisions, and also some balance of views (on the board)," Fiala said at a news conference streamed online.

Markets price in one more hefty increase in the bank's key rate - now at a 23-year high of 5.75% - when the current board meets a final time in June, as the bank is battling inflation at a nearly three-decade high of over 14%.

Zeman's nominations could sway the balance on the board, which has voted 5-2 for the last year to tighten policy.

Michl has argued higher rates were no remedy given inflation was mainly driven by energy prices.

The changeover at the bank has shaken markets, sending the crown sharply down and causing the central bank to launch market interventions last week to stop its fall.

