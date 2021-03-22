Czech prime minister: would welcome central bank keeping rates low, contribute to budget

Adds quote, background

PRAGUE, March 22 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and President Milos Zeman would welcome the independent central bank (CNB) contributing to the state budget from its profits, Babis said after meeting the president on Monday.

Babis said the bank, which cannot take instructions from politicians, should also keep interest rates low to aid economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the German Bundesbank and the Swiss central bank had sent profits to their government's budgets.

"It would be nice if the Czech National Bank also contributed in these tough times to the state budget," he told reporters after consultations with Zeman, in a briefing shown live on television.

The central bank has historically not contributed to the budget, carrying past losses on its balance sheet that it covers from profits it makes in some years.

The bank posted a 92 billion crown profit ($4.21 billion) for 2020 and said earlier this month it had used it to erase part of the past losses which have thus been reduced to 37.5 billion crowns.

The bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It rebuffed Babis last year when he made similar suggestions.

The bank slashed its main two-week repo rate by 200 basis points last year to 0.25%,but may be among the first in the EU to start raising them again in the second half of 2020 amid one of Europe's healthiest labour markets and inflation above 2%.

The market has priced in two 25-basis point rate hikes by year-end and longer-term yields have also been on the rise due to record volumes of state bonds coming to the market.

"Of course the CNB is independent, but it is our opinion that in this, next period interest rates should not be raised at all" to help economic recovery, Babis said.

($1 = 21.8290 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

